Watch: ‘5 Questions with…’ fashion designer Anthony Elle

Today, we are rolling out our newest series, “5 Questions with…”, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. Anthony Elle is a fashion designer and winner of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “Project Runway All-Stars.” Elle previously worked as a costume designer on VH1’s “Single Ladies” and has dressed celebrities such as Paula Patton, Queen Latifah, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter, and more. The DIY enthusiast stopped by theGrio to answer our questions, including his fashion do’s and don’ts and his dream client.

Check out the full interview with Anthony Elle.

