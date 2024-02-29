Watch: ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ filmmakers discuss their hope for the documentary

We all remember her from radio and television. Wendy Williams is an icon, known for her no-nonsense commentary for almost four decades. “The Wendy Williams Show” launched her to national recognition, having people young and old saying “How you doin’?” After rumors of alcohol abuse and medical issues, “The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled in 2022 after more than a dozen seasons. The Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?” is described as a “raw, honest, and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship…turning Wendy into a Hot Topic herself.” The two-part documentary aired this week, and viewers immediately expressed their concerns. Would Williams want to be shown in this light? The filmmakers behind “Where is Wendy Williams?” stopped by theGrio to address the backlash and discuss what they would like viewers to take away from the docuseries.

