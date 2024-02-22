Wendy Williams diagnosed with dementia and aphasia

The 59-year-old's team gave an update on the former talk show host's health on Thursday ahead of her upcoming documentary on Lifetime.

Feb 22, 2024

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her team revealed on Thursday, per NBC News.

2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. The former media maven has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Her team revealed that the former radio and talk show host, 59, was diagnosed last year after “undergoing several medical tests,” and that the conditions “presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.” Her team said in the statement, “Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine.”

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” the statement continued. As NBC News points out, Mayo Clinic defines primary progressive aphasia as “a nervous system syndrome that affects a person’s ability to communicate,” and that people who have it, “often have trouble expressing their thoughts and can lose their ability to speak and write.”

Frontotemporal dementia covers a group of diseases affecting “areas of the brain associated with personality, behavior and language,” according to Mayo Clinic. As NBC News reported, actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia which progressed to frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

Recommended Stories

Featured

Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist known for inspirational talks as a young child, dies at 39

News

Punishing Darryl George, a Black Texas teen, for length of his locs is legal, judge rules

Dementia symptoms
Lifestyle

These bad habits can increase dementia risk, psychologist explains

Health

Watch: After study, group urges resources to fight cancer risks in Black communities

Politics

Progressives push Biden to act on reparations, racial justice before 2024 election

News

Orphanage founder accused of child sex abuse to be sent from Colorado to Florida

Love is Blind, Cameron and Lauren Love is Blind, Cam and Lauren love is Blind, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Are Cameron and Lauren still together love is blind, Are cameron and lauren from Love Is Blind still together 2024? theGrio.com
Lifestyle

‘Love is Blind’ fan favorites Lauren and Cameron share their healthy marriage secrets

Luther Vandross in Las Vegas
Entertainment

Two Luther Vandross albums to be reissued for the first time in 40 years

As theGrio previously reported, the latest news about Williams’ health comes days before Lifetime’s upcoming two-part documentary on the beloved personality. Williams produced the documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?,” which is set to delve into her life since her sudden departure from television and the public eye in 2021.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” premieres Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE