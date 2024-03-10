Oscars 2024: The winners list, updating live

The 96th Academy Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, bringing together Hollywood’s brightest stars to celebrate the best of cinema in the last year.

Host Jimmy Kimmel guided the 96th Academy Awards audience inside the Dolby Theatre through a show honoring some of the year’s biggest films, including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and more. As the industry still reels from the strikes throughout the summer of 2023, the night maintained a celebratory tone, honoring the hard work actors and writers put in to secure a fair deal with studios, while also lifting up the work of all the nominees.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for “The Holdovers” during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph concluded her impressive winning streak at the ceremony, taking home the award for best actress in a supporting role for her work in “The Holdovers.” As theGrio reported, Randolph tearfully accepted the award and thanked all of her supporters throughout her career.

Cord Jefferson also won an Oscar, for best adapted screenplay for writing “American Fiction.” In his speech, Jefferson called for Hollywood to take more risks on up-and-coming talent.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The winners are in bold:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

