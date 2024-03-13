Watch: Reversing prediabetes | TheGrio Asks

Dr. Zewge Shiferaw-Deribe discusses prediabetes for TheGrio Asks.

Dr. Zewge Shiferaw-Deribe, endocrinologist at Interfaith Medical Center at One Brooklyn Health, defines prediabetes as a stage of deranged blood sugar control levels: “It’s not in diabetes range,” he says, “and also, it’s not normal. So, it’s between the normal and the diabetes, but it’s importance is it has negative consequences to health.”

In an interview for theGrio Asks, Dr. Shiferaw-Deribe discusses the risks — and if the prediabetes can be reversed.

