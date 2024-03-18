Ayesha Curry reveals how she feels about geriatric and last pregnancy

Ayesha Curry is experiencing some challenging symptoms and intense feelings as she settles into her fourth and final pregnancy with her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry.

According to People, Curry, 34, opened up about her final pregnancy journey during a discussion with her “Irish Wish” co-star Lindsay Lohan, sharing that she is lucky to get an entire meal down but feels “a little better and better each day.”

Ayesha Curry, expecting her fourth child with husband, Stephen Curry, said this pregnancy is challenging but she feels “a little better and better each day. Above, the two attend the 2017 ESPYS. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The cookbook author shared her exciting pregnancy news with Sweet July magazine readers in an essay published last month, where she reflected on learning she was having a “geriatric pregnancy” when she went in for one of her doctor’s appointments.

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children,” she told Lohan. “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

Curry and her husband are already parents to daughters Riley and Ryan, ages 11 and 8, and son Canon, 5.

“But one of the biggest differences [of this pregnancy] is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye,” said Curry, People reported. “And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

