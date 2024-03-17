NAACP Image Awards complete winners list

After a week of festivities and non-televised awards, the 55th NAACP Image Awards has come to a close and we’ve got the full list of winners.

Saturday’s live telecast featured Queen Latifah as the night’s host and a powerful performance from Andra Day. Moving speeches were delivered by winners across categories and “The Color Purple” won big. Among the nominees this week were three productions from theGrio: “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” (theGrio Cable Network), nominated for outstanding news/information (series or special); “Did You Know?” (theGrio Cable Network), nominated for outstanding short form series or special – reality/nonfiction; and “Being Black: The 80s” (TheGrio), nominated for outstanding arts and entertainment podcast.

Whether you want to know who took the top prize in music, literature, or film, we’ve got you covered.

(Left to right) Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown and Ronnie DeVoe attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Check out the full NAACP Image Awards winners list:

Entertainer of the year

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher – WINNER

Outstanding motion picture

“American Fiction”

“Origin”

“Rustin”

“The Color Purple” – WINNER

“They Cloned Tyrone”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Colman Domingo – “Rustin” – WINNER

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 3”

Jamie Foxx – “The Burial”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin”

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid”

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One”

Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Corey Hawkins – “The Color Purple”

Glynn Turman – “Rustin”

Jamie Foxx – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Erika Alexander – “American Fiction”

Halle Bailey – “The Color Purple”

Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple” — WINNER

Outstanding independent motion picture

“Back on the Strip”

“Brother” — WINNER

“Story Ave”

“Sweetwater”

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster”

Outstanding international motion picture

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Brother” — WINNER

“Mami Wata”

“Rye Lane”

“Society of the Snow”

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture

Aaron Pierre – “Brother”

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster”

Mila Davis–Kent – “Creed III”

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – “The Color Purple” — WINNER

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One”

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture

“American Fiction”

“Rustin”

“The Blackening”

“ The Color Purple” — WINNER

“They Cloned Tyrone”

Outstanding animated motion picture

“Elemental”

“Lil’ Ruby”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — WINNER

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Wish”

Outstanding character voice–over performance (motion picture)

Ariana DeBose – “Wish”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – WINNER

Shameik Moore – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding short–form (live action)

“Flower”

“Gaps”

“Lucille”

“Rocky Road on Channel Three”

“The After” – WINNER

Outstanding short–form (animated)

“Blueberry” “Bridges” “Burning Rubber” “Ego’s Curse” “Lil’ Ruby” – WINNER

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)

A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One”

Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Choice Skinner – “A New Life”

Dewayne Perkins – “The Blackening”

Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Outstanding youth performance in a motion picture

Aaron Kingsley Adetola – “A Thousand And One”

Aven Courtnery – “A Thousand And One”

Calah Lane – “Wonka”

Lennox Simms – “Origin”

Mila Davis-Kent – “Creed III” – WINNER

Outstanding cinematography in a feature film

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One” – WINNER

Guy Godfree – “Brother”

“Ken Seng – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Paul Yee – “Joy Ride”

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

“Harlem”

“Survival of the Thickest”

“The Neighborhood”

“UnPrisoned”

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood”

Delroy Lindo – “UnPrisoned”

Dulé Hill – “The Wonder Years”

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” – WINNER

Tone Bell – “Survival of the Thickest”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Kerry Washington – “UnPrisoned”

Meagan Good – “Harlem”

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live”

Roy Wood Jr. – “The Daily Show”

Tyler Lepley – “Harlem”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” – WINNER

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Shoniqua Shandai – “Harlem”

Outstanding drama series

“Bel-Air”

“Black Cake”

“Found”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” – WINNER

“Snowfall”

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall” – WINNER

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem”

Idris Elba – “Hijack”

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”

Jesse L. Martin – “The Irrational”

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1”

India Ria Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” – WINNER

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air” – WINNER

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall”

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem”

LaRoyce Hawkins – “Chicago PD”

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Adjoa Andoh – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Arsema Thomas – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Golda Rosheuvel – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Gail Bean – “Snowfall” – WINNER

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show”

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

“Black Girl Missing”

“First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story”

“Heist 88”

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

“Swarm” – WINNER

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Brian Tyree Henry – “Class of ’09”

Courtney B. Vance – “Heist 88”

Keith Powers – “The Perfect Find “- WINNER

Lance Reddick – “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”

Samuel L. Jackson – “Secret Invasion”

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Ali Wong – “BEEF”

Chlöe Bailey – “Praise This” – WINNER

Dominique Fishback – “Swarm”

Gabrielle Union – “”The Perfect Find”

Meagan Good – “Buying Back My Daughter”

Outstanding supporting actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Carl Anthony Payne II – “Binged to Death”

Damon Wayans – “Cinnamon”

Damson Idris – “Swarm”

Don Cheadle – “Secret Invasion” – WINNER

Jharrel Jerome – “Full Circle”

Outstanding supporting actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Aja Naomi King – “Lessons in Chemistry”

CCH Pounder – “Full Circle”

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – “American Horror Story: Delicate”

Phylicia Rashad – “Heaven Down Here” – WINNER

Tisha Campbell – “Every Breath She Takes”

Outstanding news/information (series or special)

“Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” – WINNER

“The 1619 Project”

“theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill “

“The Reidout”

“Into America”

Outstanding talk series

“Hart to Heart “

“Sherri”

“Tamron Hall”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” – WINNER

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”

Outstanding reality program, reality competition or game show (series)

“America’s Got Talent”

“Barbecue Showdown”

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”

“Wild ‘N Out” – WINNER

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – WINNER

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“My Name is Mo’Nique”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”

Outstanding children’s program

“Ada Twist, Scientist”

“Alma’s Way”

“Craig of the Creek”

“Gracie’s Corner” – WINNER

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter”

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)

Alaya High – “That Girl Lay Lay”

Elisha “EJ” Williams – “The Wonder Years”

Jalyn Hall – “The Crossover”

Keivonn Woodard – “The Last of Us”

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – WINNER

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Bomani Jones – “Game Theory with Bomani Jones”

Joy Reid – “The Reidout”

Sherri Shepherd – “Sherri” – WINNER

Tamron Hall – “Tamron Hall”

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin – “The View”

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – “Kings of BBQ”

DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares” – WINNER

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding guest performance

Ayo Edebiri – “Abbott Elementary”

Garcelle Beauvais – “Survival of the Thickest”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

Roy Wood, Jr. – “The Daily Show”

Outstanding animated series

“Big Mouth”

“Gracie’s Corner”

“Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” — WINNER

“Young Love”

Outstanding character voice–over performance (television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats”

Issa Rae – “Young Love”

Keke Palmer – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” — WINNER

Scott Mescudi – “Young Love”

Outstanding performance in a short-form series

Jessica Mikayla – “Disney Launchpad Season 2”

Kevin Hart – “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Leslie Jones – “After the Cut –The Daily Show” — WINNER

Nathalie Emmanuel – “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Seth Carr – “Disney Launchpad Season 2”

Outstanding short-form series – comedy or drama

“After the Cut”

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

“Disney Launchpad Season 2”

“Doggyland” — WINNER

“I Am Groot”

Outstanding short-form series – reality/non-fiction

“Did You Know?”

“I Was A Soul Train Dancer” — WINNER

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen”

“Ritual”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)

Adjani Salmon – “Dreaming Whilst Black”

Kale Futterman – “Ginny & Georgia”

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” — WINNER

Thara Popoola – “Sex Education”

Troy Hunter – “Sex Education”

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding new artist

FLO

Jordan Ward

Leon Thomas

October London

Victoria Monét – WINNER

Outstanding male artist

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Davido

Jon Batiste

Usher – WINNER

Outstanding female artist

Ari Lennox

H.E.R. – WINNER

Janelle Monáe

Tems

Victoria Monét

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin – WINNER

“Impossible” – Pastor Mike, Jr.

“My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds

“The Maverick Way Complete” – Maverick City Music

Outstanding international song

“Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

“Me & U” – Tems – WINNER

“People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay

“Unavailable” – Davido

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Boyfriend” – Usher

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

“How We Roll” – Ciara

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – WINNER

Outstanding album

“Clear 2: Soft Life” – Summer Walker

“For All The Dogs” – Drake

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét – WINNER

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

“Creed III: The Soundtrack”

“Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)”

“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)”

“The Color Purple-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – WINNER

“The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown – WINNER

“In The Room” – Maverick City Music

“It’s Working” – Todd Dulaney

“JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams

Outstanding jazz album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger – WINNER

“Melusine” – Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Who Are You When No One is Watching?” – Braxton Cook

“Phoenix” – Lakecia Benjamin

“Truth Be Told” – Angie Wells

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“Back To Your Place” – October London

“Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker

“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – WINNER

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding hip-hop/rap song

“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

“Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll” – WINNER

Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – “ICU Remix”

Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – “Creed III: Soundtrack”

Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – “God Is Good”

Voices of Fire – “Joy (Unspeakable)”

Outstanding original score for TV/film

“American Fiction” – Laura Karpman

“Rustin” – Branford Marsalis

“The Color Purple” – Kris Bowers

“The Other Black Girl” – EmmoLei Sankofa

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps – WINNER

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding documentary (film)

“American Symphony”

“Fast Dreams”

“Invisible Beauty” – WINNER

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

Outstanding documentary (television)

“American Experience”

“Dear Mama”

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” – WINNER

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only”

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”

Outstanding short-form documentary

“Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton”

“Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games – WINNER”

“Freshwater”

“Ifine: Beauty”

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ava Coleman – “Abbott Elementary”

Brittani Nichols – “Abbott Elementary”

Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – “Swarm”

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”

Norman Vance, Jr. – “Saturdays” – WINNER

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air” – WINNER

Lee Sung Jin – “BEEF”

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Black Cake”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “Found”

Shonda Rhimes – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88” – WINNER

Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – “Shooting Stars”

Marlon Wayans – “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me”

Sam Jay – “Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me”

Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – “Praise This”

Outstanding writing in a motion picture

A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One”

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction” – WINNER

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – “The Burial”

Marcus Gardley – “The Color Purple”

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Amy Aniobi – “Survival of the Thickest”

Donald Glover – “Swarm”

Neema Barnette – “Grand Crew” – WINNER

Numa Perrier – “UnPrisoned”

Robbie Countryman – “The Upshaws”

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – “Snowfall”

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall”

Carl Seaton – “Godfather of Harlem”

Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost” – WINNER

Geary McLeod – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special

Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – “Cinnamon”

Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars” – WINNER

Keke Palmer – “Big Boss”

Numa Perrier – “The Perfect Find”

Vivica A. Fox – “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story”

Outstanding directing in a motion picture

Antoine Fuqua – “The Equalizer 3”

Ava DuVernay – “Origin” – WINNER

George C. Wolfe – “Rustin”

Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone”

Michael B. Jordan – Creed “III”

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama” – WINNER

Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – “Invisible Beauty”

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”

Lisa Cortés – “Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Roger Ross Williams – “Stamped from the Beginning”

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding literary work – fiction

“Everything Is Not Enough” – Lola Akinmade Åkerström

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo – WINNER

“House of Eve” – Sadeqa Johnson

“Let Us Descend” – Jesmyn Ward

“The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” – James McBride

Outstanding literary work – nonfiction

“Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” – Michael Harriot

“BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art” – Zaria Ware

“Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers” – Black Interior Designers and June Reese

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter” – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)

“The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer – WINNER

Outstanding literary work – debut author

“And Then He Sang a Lullaby” – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu

“Coleman Hill: A Novel” – Kim Coleman Foote

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah – WINNER

“The Black Joy Project” – Kleaver Cruz

“The God of Good Looks” – Breanne McIvor

Outstanding literary work – biography/autobiography

“Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts” – Maya Moore Irons

“Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds” – Rich Paul

“Nothing Is Missing” – Nicole Walters

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford – WINNER

“Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” – Stephen A. Smith

Outstanding literary work – instructional

“Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right” – John Lewis

“Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments” – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov

“Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home” – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’ – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson – WINNER

“Livable Luxe” – Brigette Romanek

Outstanding literary work – poetry

“Above Ground” – Clint Smith

“So to Speak” – Terrance Hayes

“suddenly we” – Evie Shockley – WINNER

“The Ferguson Report: An Erasure” – Nicole Sealey

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” – Kwame Alexander

Outstanding literary work – children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt – WINNER

“How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee” – Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison

“I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots” – Lid’ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata

“Is This Love?” – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley

“Like Lava In My Veins” – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough

Outstanding literary work – youth/teens

“Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans” – Isi Hendrix

“Eb & Flow” – Kelly J. Baptist

“ Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni – WINNER

“Fatima Tate Takes the Cake” – Khadijah VanBrakle

“Friday I’m in Love” – Camryn Garrett

Outstanding graphic novel

“Curlfriends: New in Town” – Sharee Miller

“Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography” – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane

“Queenie: Godmother of Harlem” – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba

“Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America”” – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell – WINNER

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding news and information podcast

“#SundayCivics”

“Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant”

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams” – WINNER

“Into America with Trymaine Lee”

“The Assignment with Audie Cornish”

Outstanding lifestyle/self-help podcast

“Black Money Tree” – WINNER

“Chile, Please “

“Is This Going To Cause An Argument “

“The Laverne Cox Show”

“The Light”

Outstanding society and culture podcast

“Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay”

“Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast”

“More Than That with Gia Peppers”

“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean” – WINNER

“The Bakari Sellers Podcast”

Outstanding arts and entertainment podcast

“All the Smoke”

“Baby, This is Keke Palmer”

“Being Black: The 80s”

“Here’s The Thing” – WINNER

“Nightcap with Unc and Ocho”

Outstanding scripted series podcast

“Crimson Hearts Collide”

“Small Victories”

“TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy”

“Whose Amazing Life?”

“Yes We Cannabis” – WINNER

Outstanding podcast – limited series/short-form

“I Am Story “

“Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast “

“Reclaimed: the Forgotten League”

“The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph”

“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” – WINNER

COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE–UP & HAIRSTYLING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Charlese Antoinette Jones – “Air”

Dierdra Elizabeth Govan – “I’m A Virgo”

Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn – “Rustin”

Francine Jamison–Tanchuck – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – “Shooting Stars”

Outstanding make-up (television or film)

Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – “Bel-Air”

Miho Suzuki – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson – “Rustin”

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Denise Pugh–Ruiz – “UnPrisoned”

Outstanding hairstyling (television or film)

Shavonne Brown – “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Carla Joi Farmer – “Air”

Elizabeth Robinson – “Creed III”

Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – “The Color Purple” – WINNER

Outstanding stunt ensemble (TV or film)

“Creed III” – WINNER

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick”

“They Cloned Tyrone”

“Titans”

“Warrior”

Outstanding social media personality of the year

Angel Laketa Moore – WINNER

Druski

Keith Lee

Lynae Vanee

Terrell Grice

