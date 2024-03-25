Watch: White House briefs on US involvement in Haiti crisis

Planes carrying more United States citizens from Haiti are landing in America as gangs are overtaking the Caribbean nation. Simultaneously, a multinational police force from Kenya, backed by the Biden administration and the United Nations, is preparing to put boots on the ground to help stabilize Haiti. In the White House press briefing room, theGrio asked National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, about the latest in a nation considered the poorest country in the western hemisphere. Watch more on theGrio.com.