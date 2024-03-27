Watch: Attorney Tiffany Simmons discusses raids on Diddy’s homes

This week, Homeland Security agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles mansion. The federal agents detained Combs’ two sons while that raid was conducted, and a similar operation took place at the music mogul’s Miami home. Combs has faced legal troubles, including lawsuits over allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Attorney Tiffany Simmons, aka The Plugs Lawyer, stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss why she thinks the feds raided the music mogul’s properties, what she thinks is next for Diddy, and more.

tune into "theGrio with Eboni K. Williams" at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

