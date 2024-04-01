Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle on 5th anniversary of his death: ‘I love you. Eternal.’

Lauren London paid tribute to her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, in a social media post on Sunday, the fifth anniversary of his death.

The actress, who shared a 7-year-old son, Kross, with the rapper, took to Instagram to reflect on his passing. Ermias Asghedom, known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“If you know me, you know March is always tough for me,” London wrote in a caption, alongside a photo of Hussle in a white Puma jumpsuit. “31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise.”

“Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal.💙🏁,” she concluded.

In July 2022, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting of Hussle, plus two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm, according to PEOPLE. Over seven months later, the judge sentenced him to a minimum of 60 years in prison.

Nipsey Hussle’s family and Lauren London accept the Humanitarian Award on behalf of Nipsey Hussle onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

London has continuously paid tribute to Hussle since his passing, launching a Puma clothing line inspired by him and speaking out about grief and healing. The actress told PEOPLE in 2023 that she does not “want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud.”

“I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there’s something else.”

London said she intentionally chooses how she shows up in life following Hussle’s passing. The actress discussed not wanting to “give off this perception” that “everything’s all flowers” because she wishes the rapper was still alive. “So it’s really a choice,” she said.

While appearing at Hussle’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, London said that she thinks she speaks for “the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness.”

“Nip would’ve been honored by this moment,” the actress said. “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

