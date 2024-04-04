Watch: Bishop Bling pleads his case

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, also known as “Bishop Bling”, faces up to 45 years behind bars after being convicted for two counts of wire fraud, one count of attempted wire fraud, one count of attempted extortion and one count of making false statements. The preacher joins “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to talk about the case against him and why he thinks he was set up.

