Watch: Leaders aim to ensure rebuilding of Baltimore bridge includes minority businesses | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” takes a deeper five into the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. On Friday, President Joe Biden will tour the site of the scene of the accident, which is in close proximity to the port of Baltimore – a major east cost hub for cargo vessels. Maryland Governor Wes Moore will join Biden for the Moore spoke to theGrio about the president’s financial pledge to rebuild the bridge with federal funding and the pushback it is receiving from Republicans. Governor Moore also discussed the need to ensure minority businesses receive a better share of government contracts to rebuild the bridge. Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, is working with Governor Moore to include a large number of minority contractors in the rebuilding effort for the city with a 61% Black population.