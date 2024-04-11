Blitz Bazawule to direct ‘Black Samurai’ for Warner Bros.

A lucky Hollywood studio has landed filmmaker Blitz Bazawule’s coveted next project.

The director of “The Color Purple” is set to helm the tentatively titled “Black Samurai” for Warner Bros., which tells the story of an African warrior who became the first Black samurai, Yasuke.

Blitz Bazawule, who directed the most recent “The Color Purple,” is working on a movie about a Black samurai. Above, the director attends the Critics Choice Awards in January. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to Variety, Warner Bros. beat out multiple studios and streamers for the highly coveted upcoming project. Bazawule wrote the script on spec and is set to direct and produce under his Inward Gaze banner, per the outlet.

Bazawule has made quite the name for himself in the industry, helming acclaimed projects like “The Burial of Kojo” and Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” before taking on last year’s hit musical remake of “The Color Purple.”

Variety describes the upcoming project as less traditional biopic and more “shades of ‘300’ and ‘Max Max.'” While exact plot points are still under wraps, it reports, Yasuke was “an African warrior who served under Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku period of samurai conflict in 16th century Japan.”

Recommended Stories

TheGrio’s Cortney Wills caught up with Bazawule ahead of the release of “The Color Purple,” and he broke down his approach to telling the iconic story for a new generation.

“I really believe that ‘The Color Purple’ is the gift that keeps giving,” he said, “and ultimately this generation is going to find things about this one that speaks directly to their set of circumstances, and they are going to find their own healing the way other generations have found healing in this great work.”

In addition to “Black Samurai,” Bazawule is developing “Scent of Burnt Flowers,” a limited series starring and executive produced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen.