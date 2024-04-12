Watch: How to find the right personal trainer | Life Hacks
Brandon Matthews shares tips on how to find the personal trainer who's the best fit for you.
T
he fitness industry is filled with a variety of personal trainers. If you’re considering investing in a personal trainer but feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, Brandon Matthews, owner and founder of His & Hers Bootcamp NY, shares five things to consider when trying to decide if a personal trainer is right for you.
