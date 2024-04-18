Watch: Fitness for stay-at-home moms | Life Hacks

Are you a stay-at-home mom who finds it hard to implement fitness into your day-to-day?

Rebeckah Price, a Nike Global Trainer, wellness advocate, and mother of three shares tips and yoga movements to help moms ease into their fitness journey. Price also reminds mothers to meet their bodies where it’s at and when it comes to fitness, “It doesn’t have to be some big complex thing,” says Price. “I think my first piece of advice would be just to simply start.”

