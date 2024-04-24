Multiple crewmembers injured in accident on set of Eddie Murphy film ‘The Pickup’

Multiple crewmembers were injured on the set of the upcoming MGM film “The Pickup,” starring Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.

An accident on the set of a film starring Eddie Murphy (pictured) left some crewmembers injured. Above, the actor is shown with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the Golden Globe Awards in 2023. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Credit: Photo byAmy Sussman / Getty Images

According to Variety, the Amazon MGM Studios film is in production in Atlanta. The studio confirmed to the outlet that “multiple people were hurt” while filming the project. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result,” a studio spokesperson shared in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, the scene, involving two motor vehicles, had been rehearsed and “all safety precautions were taken” on Tuesday evening. Two crewmembers were taken to the hospital, with one remaining hospitalized. All members are expected to make a full recovery.

A statement sent to AP said, “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

IATSE, the union that represents crew members, shared in a statement that it is aware of the situation and has begun an inquiry but “could not yet provide further details.”

“The Pickup” is described as a heist comedy from filmmaker Tim Story. Murphy leads the cast alongside Palmer and “SNL” alum Pete Davidson, none of whom were on set when the accident happened, according to AP.