Watch: Important physical stretches for people working from home

Taking a moment out of your day to stretch is pivotal for those who work at a desk from home. We had the opportunity to chat with Nkem Okafor, Healthcare Strategy, Growth & Operations Executive from Blue Cross to share some easy tips for stretches to do at home while working. Okafor discusses how taking just minutes out of your day to stretch can improve flexibility, reduce muscle tension and neck pain, promotes blood circulation, boosts energy and relieves stress. Okafor stresses that incorporating stretching into your daily routine at home while working can have numerous benefits for your physical and mental well-being. Taking regular stretch breaks can help to alleviate discomfort, and promote overall health and wellness.

