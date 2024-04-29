Zendaya says she may return to music ‘one day’

Zendaya isn’t ready to put down the mic quite yet.

The 27-year-old actress opened up about her previous foray into the music industry during a recent appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show.” Zendaya told host and fellow singer Hudson that she initially left music due to the nature of the business.

“I love music, and it’s something that’s been special to me,” the “Challengers” actress said. “I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good.”

Zendaya’s debut self-titled album was released in 2013, anchored by her electropop single “Replay,” which hit No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While her initial experience in the music business wasn’t particularly joyful, Zendaya is open to returning to music “one day.”

“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” the actress told Hudson, adding that she doesn’t want fans to get too excited, but “maybe one day.”

Zendaya has collaborated with a few artists through the years, most recently working on music with Labrinth, who wrote the score for her critically acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress even made a surprise appearance during Labrinth’s set at Coachella 2023 to perform two tracks, “I’m Tired” and “All For Us.”

The actress told Hudson she was initially scared to perform with the English singer-rapper, who she described as a “wonderful person” and “so talented.”

“He asked me if I wanted to come out and perform, and immediately I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely not.’ I was like, ‘I can’t do that,’” Zendaya said, adding that she suffered from too much “stage fright.”

Recommended Stories

She continued, “And then I kinda went to myself and was like, ‘Dude, you can’t hide from this, run from this forever. Like, you’re gonna want to be on a stage and perform live once in your life, at least.’”

In 2022, Zendaya took to X (Twitter) to share her thoughts on music following the release of her song with Labrinth, “I’m Tired.”

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3,” she wrote at the time.