Watch: Destigmatizing mental health in social circles | Life Hacks
Dr. Shaakira Haywood Stewart talks destigmatizing mental health in social circles for theGrio's Life Hacks series.
Discussions around mental health within social circles may be challenging because of stigmas and fear of judgment. In this Life Hacks segment, Dr. Shaakira Haywood Stewart, a psychiatrist in New York City, shares the importance of destigmatizing mental health and offers tips to start conversations within your social circle about mental health.
