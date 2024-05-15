Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi reunite onscreen for Old Navy

The ABC sitcom “Black-ish” may be over, but fans can experience the chemistry between two of the show’s co-stars one more time, thanks to Old Navy. Recently, the clothing retailer tapped Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross to model its new summer collection.

As the show’s mother-daughter duo reunited onscreen for the first time since wrapping in 2022, both actresses noted how naturally they fell back into their rhythm.

“I’ve been having a ball,” Ross told People magazine about working with Shahidi. “It’s been a minute. When you’ve worked with someone for a long time, there’s an ease to how you work and a comfort. I should say thank you, Old Navy, for bringing this little duo back together.”

Shahidi added, “I think the best part is noticing how similar our instincts are in certain moments… or when other people notice our twinning mannerisms!”

(Credit: Old Navy/YouTube)

Set in sunny California, the old Hollywood-inspired campaign showcases colorful pieces from Old Navy’s Summer 2024 assortment. Coordinating with their charismatic personalities, Shahidi and Ross are seen in vibrant monochromatic ensembles that align with the actresses’ unique aesthetics.

“We wanted to draw viewers into a delightfully dramatic visual world inspired by the legendary photography of Slim Aarons,” said designer Zac Posen, chief creative cfficer of Old Navy, in a press release. “With their chic style and infectious spirit, our dynamic leading ladies personify the magic of summer that Old Navy is known for.”

Just as the “Black-ish” stars inspired Posen’s vision for the campaign, Shahidi explained how Ross inspired her as she navigated the industry.

“You have given yourself so many ways of figuring out how to be fully present in spaces, large and small,” Shahidi reportedly said to Ross. “But I think that extends to a second thing, which is watching you as an actor, watching you as a producer and as a person. You prioritize making sure people have space to be themselves.”

Similarly, Shahidi’s TV mom has described the 24-year-old as one of the “smartest, most socially engaged” people and has continuously supported the young actress over the years.

Ross said the importance of their relationship is about more than their onscreen familial tie. “It is about what happens between takes, in the hair and makeup trailer, in our calls and text exchanges, and when we see each other out in life as two brown girls with lots of hair that is either masterfully braided, bunned or just flying free,” Ross told Shahidi in a heartfelt letter at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. “As I know you know, representation matters. Your presence on television symbolizes so much for young girls. And your presence offscreen informs so much more. I see you as a young woman of substance who is interested in expanding narratives and learning how to create change.”