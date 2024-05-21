LeBron James-produced doc ‘How Music Got Free’ releases trailer

The trailer for LeBron James’ newest project has just dropped.

Paramount+ released a preview of “How Music Got Free,” a two-part documentary series executive produced by James and Marshall “Eminem” Mathers, on Monday. The series “details the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-’90s and early-2000s. File-sharing technology, combined with the insatiable demand for new music, created both the means and the motive for millions of young people to participate in outright theft — and be celebrated for it,” according to a press release.

“How Music Got Free” will feature interviews from some of music’s biggest names, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest and Steve Stoute, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alexandria Stapleton directs the documentary with James’ SpringHill Company, Eminem’s Shady Films, Interscope Films, and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television producing.

“As a filmmaker, I wanted to challenge the narrow lens of who we regard as tech innovators,” Stapleton told THR. “‘How Music Got Free’ is a story that proves brilliant minds can be found in unlikely places, like the rural, forgotten factory town of Shelby, North Carolina.”

Stapleton executive-produces the docuseries along with Stoute and Stephen Witt. SpringHill’s Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will join James as executive producers, while Paul Rosenberg from Shady Films will join Eminem.

Dan Sacks and James Chapman for Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures; Steve Berman, John Janick and Anthony Seyler for Interscope films; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios round out the list of executive producers.

“How Music Got Free,” which premiered at SXSW in March, will be available to stream on Paramount+ on June 11 in the U.S. and Canada. The doc will be released on June 12 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“How Music Got Free” is the latest of newly announced projects from James’ SpringHill banner. The NBA superstar will also produce documentaries on Jesse Owens and Jim Thorpe, and an upcoming basketball docuseries for Vice TV.

Watch the “How Music Got Free” trailer below: