Watch: Dealing with microaggressions | Life Hacks
Tamika Smith opens up about dealing with microaggressions for theGrio's Life Hacks.
In this episode of Life Hacks, Tamika Smith, a community health advocate, talks about the microaggressions she faced during her journey to being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2019 and lupus in 2020 and how they affected her mentally. Smith also shares some tips that helped her cope with microaggressions and find her voice to advocate for herself.
Check out the full video and more Life Hacks here.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE