Lizzo says joke about her in ‘South Park’ Ozempic special is her ‘worst fear’

Lizzo came face-to-face with her “worst fear” over Memorial Day weekend.

The singer, 36, reacted to a South Park special episode, called “South Park: The End of Obesity,” in which an Ozempic alternative that makes users feel positive about their body weight is named after her.

Lizzo took to TikTok to share her “blind-duet” reaction to the episode, which aired on May 24.

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode,” she said in the video clip as the episode plays in the background.

“I’m so scared,” she added, before watching the “South Park” moment that references her. The moment begins with Sharon and Sheila, the mothers of main characters Stan and Kyle, having a discussion. Sheila asks Sharon how she is able to manage her weight after Sharon shares that she can’t get a prescription for weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro because she doesn’t have diabetes.

“Don’t you know, Sheila?” she says. “Now, there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro.”

“I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo,” she says referencing the faux medication named after the singer. In the video reaction, Lizzo appears shocked and covers her mouth as she watches the episode.

The episode then cuts to a parody “Lizzo” commercial, which says that the fake medicine “makes you feel good about your weight — and it costs 90% less than Ozempic,” allowing you to eat whatever you want with little to no exercise.

“Seventy percent of patients on Lizzo no longer care how much they weigh,” the ad spokesperson says before the scene cuts to a fan listening to Lizzo’s album, to which Lizzo (the singer) says, “Not the f—— album!”

Sharon concludes the parody commercial, saying, “Ask about the power of not giving a f— with Lizzo,” which received immediate praise from the singer.

“Period!” Lizzo says in the reaction video. “That’s crazy. I just feel like damn, I’m really that b—h. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f—k to the point where these men in Colorado [‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone] know who the f— I am, and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years. And I’m gonna keep on showing you how to not give a f—k.”

“South Park: The End of Obesity” is available to stream now on Paramount+.