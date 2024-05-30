Notorious B.I.G.’s mom wants to ‘slap the daylights out of Sean Combs’

Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, made a strong statement against Sean “Diddy” Combs in a story published Thursday.

The 71-year-old condemned the disgraced hip-hop mogul, telling Rolling Stone that she wants Combs to apologize to his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and that she’s praying for his mother, Janice Combs, following the magazine’s six-month investigation into Diddy’s alleged abuse.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace said. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him,” she continued. “And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs hugs Voletta Wallace, mother of the late Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace in 2005 during Notorious B.I.G.’s “Duets: ‘The Final Chapter” album release party in New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later in the interview, Wallace added that she hopes Diddy asks for forgiveness from his mother.

“He needs to apologize to his mother,” she said. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

Wallace’s statement follows a Rolling Stone investigative piece on the rapper-producer, in which he’s accused of violent abuse throughout his reign at Bad Boy Records and years prior at Howard University. The story, published on Tuesday, follows the release of 2016 security footage of Diddy attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

In the video, which was released by CNN, Diddy is seen kicking, stomping, and throwing Ventura as she attempts to flee — actions that match the allegations the singer made against Diddy in a 2023 lawsuit that has since been settled. Diddy has apologized for his actions in the video, releasing a statement on Instagram in which he expressed remorse.

Recommended Stories

Ventura addressed the security footage in a statement of her own.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” she wrote on Instagram. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She went on to express her support for all abuse victims, urging the public to listen to survivors when they come forward.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time,” she wrote. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”