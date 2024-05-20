Cassie’s lawyer responds to Diddy’s apology after assault video reveal: ‘No one will be swayed by his disingenuous words’

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s legal team responded to Sean “Diddy” Combs after the disgraced hip-hop mogul apologized following the release of a 2016 security video that showed him assaulting the singer.

Diddy took to Instagram to issue an apology on Sunday, saying he was “truly sorry” after CNN shared footage of him kicking, dragging, and manhandling the singer at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles — actions that match the allegations Cassie made against him in a 2023 lawsuit that has since been settled.

Ventura’s lawyer Meredith Firetog, Partner at Wigdor LLP, condemned Diddy’s apology in a statement to People.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Firetog contended. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.”

Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs are shown at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on Jan. 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation,” she added, “and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Combs attempted to explain his actions in the Instagram video, saying that it was “so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life.”

“Sometimes you gotta do that,” he continued. “I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Combs went on to say that he “sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab.”

“I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” the music mogul concluded. “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.” He insisted he was “not asking for forgiveness” and was “truly sorry.”

Recommended Stories

Following the release of the security camera footage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced it could not pursue criminal charges against Combs due to the statute of limitations.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles,” the LADA Office said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

“As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs,” it reads, “but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people in several lawsuits since Cassie filed her legal action against him in November 2023, according to Forbes. In Cassie’s filing, she accused him of numerous offenses, including rape, sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse.