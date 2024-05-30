Watch: Biden labor secretary says Black jobs are seeing better days

Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su sits down with theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” to discuss the latest jobs numbers. Su tells theGrio the Black unemployment rate is particularly seeing better days under President Joe Biden’s administration.

The acting secretary explains that employment in child care has seen a major boost for Black women. According to the head of the U.S. Department of Labor, the construction industry remains a large employer for Latinos.

According to official Labor Department data, in April 2024: ”Both the unemployment rate, at 3.9 percent, and the number of unemployed people, at 6.5 million, changed little in April. The unemployment rate has remained narrow range of 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent since August 2023.” The current Black unemployment rate is 5.6%, down from the previous month. Watch the entire conversation with Secretary Su on theGrio.com.

