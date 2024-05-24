Watch: Topics of Haiti and Congo dominate US-Kenya press conference

TheGrio’s April Ryan asks President Biden and Kenya President Ruto about war and gang-torn Caribbean and African nations.

May 24, 2024

TheGrio was on hand at the U.S.-Kenya press conference for the official state visit of Kenya President William Ruto. TheGrio’s April Ryan posed questions to both President Joe Biden and President Ruto about the ongoing conflicts and instability in Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Overall, the press conference dealt with issues of a 60-year cooperative relationship between both countries. One of the major tangibles that came out of the bilateral meetings with both presidents was that Kenya is designated a major non-NATO country. Kenya has dealt with issues of national security on the continent as it has helped fight ISIS, as well as other terrorist groups like El Shabab.

Recommended Stories

Politics

Watch: Topics of Haiti and Congo dominate US-Kenya press conference

Politics

5 reasons why Kenya’s state visit to US is a big deal

Politics

Did Biden’s Morehouse graduation speech break tension with Black voters?

Politics

Why Morehouse graduates are unlikely to disrupt Biden’s commencement speech

Politics

Watch: Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asks Biden for ‘grace’ and ‘justice’ amid pardon request

Politics

Battle for racial equality persists as Biden commemorates 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board

Politics

Watch: Exclusive interview with Morehouse president ahead of Biden commencement speech

Politics

Biden-Harris campaign hires former staffer to replicate 2020 win with Black voters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE