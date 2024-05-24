Watch: Topics of Haiti and Congo dominate US-Kenya press conference

TheGrio was on hand at the U.S.-Kenya press conference for the official state visit of Kenya President William Ruto. TheGrio’s April Ryan posed questions to both President Joe Biden and President Ruto about the ongoing conflicts and instability in Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Overall, the press conference dealt with issues of a 60-year cooperative relationship between both countries. One of the major tangibles that came out of the bilateral meetings with both presidents was that Kenya is designated a major non-NATO country. Kenya has dealt with issues of national security on the continent as it has helped fight ISIS, as well as other terrorist groups like El Shabab.

