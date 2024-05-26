Watch: Education secretary says more student debt relief is coming

This week, the Biden-Harris administration announced a new round of student loan debt forgiveness for 160,000 borrowers. In a recent interview with theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the numerous announcements of student debt cancellations are a result of three federal programs, including one for those working in public service.

Cardona emphasized, “Whether you’re a classroom teacher … you work in government, or if you’re a firefighter, police officer, or if you’re a veteran … your loan is forgiven.” To date, the administration eliminated student debt for 4.7 million American borrowers. The secretary said the goal is to reach up to 30 million people.

The Biden-Harris administration’s major efforts to forgive as much student loan debt as possible comes after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s original program that would have canceled debt for all borrowers making under $120,000. The high court ruled Cardona did not have the authority to do so with the program’s claim under The HEROES Act. However, under the Higher Education Act, the secretary said he could issue waivers. “And that is what I am doing,” he said, adding, “We’re going to fix a broken system.”

