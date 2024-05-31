Watch: Would Biden support reforming the Supreme Court?

Legal experts are decrying the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocked a second majority-Black district in South Carolina, which they say will make it harder to prove cases of racial gerrymandering. Those experts and advocates also say the case could have lasting implications for Black voters and their ability to elect a candidate of their choice.

In light of this ruling, theGrio’s White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether President Joe Biden would publicly support calls from some Democrats to reform the Supreme Court, either by expanding the court’s membership or establishing term limits. While the Biden spokesperson declined to make any policy announcements, Jean-Pierre pointed to efforts the president has made to reform the federal bench more broadly.

To date, the U.S. Senate has confirmed more than 200 federal judges nominated by Biden. The White House press secretary noted that more than 60% of those judges are women and people of color.

