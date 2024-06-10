Will Smith surprises moviegoers after sneaking into ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ screening

Will Smith fans were in for the ultimate surprise over the weekend when the actor secretly attended a screening of his new film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

In a video posted to the Academy Award winner’s Instagram, Smith is shown sneaking into a matinee showing of the film at the Cinemark Theatres in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Clad in a black hat and mask, Smith watches the movie with unsuspecting fans.

“We’re in Baldwin Hills. We’re about to go in the theater,” Smith says in a video as he prepares to go into the showing. “It’s a ritual I have, when I have a movie come out. On Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday, I like going to the theaters.”

After the movie ends, Smith reveals himself to fans, saying, “Hey, I’m glad y’all enjoyed that! That was a good movie.”

The moviegoers began to crowd around Smith with excitement, snapping selfies and saying hello to the actor.

Fans also shared videos of the surprise appearance on social media. One TikTok user posted a clip of Smith greeting fans with handshakes and hugs.

“Surprise, when you walk out of Bad Boys Movie and Will Smith Walks out with you after having watched the movie with you!!” the fan wrote alongside the video, adding, “Only at CINEMARK!”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is on track to be the summer’s biggest blockbuster. The movie, which stars Smith, Martin Lawrence, Tasha Smith, and Melanie Liburd, grossed $56 million in the U.S. in its opening weekend. The fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise also “opened at the international box office with $48.6 million, bringing its worldwide tally to $104.6 million,” according to Variety.

“I’m very excited about this one,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly about the new film in a recent interview. “We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It’s a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it’s definitely got some special sauce on it.”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is available now in theaters nationwide.