Watch: Top 12 songs to listen to at the cookout

June is Black Music Month and theGrio has curated several lists of songs that will have you jammin’ all summer long. Juneteenth is just around the corner and many of us will be planning cookouts for our friends and family. TheGrio put together a list of 12 songs sure to keep your cookout rockin’ all summer long. From old faves to line dances, your cookout isn’t complete without this list.

12. “Got To Give It Up” – Marvin Gaye

(Courtesy: Marvin Gaye / YouTube)

New Year’s Day 1977 started off on the best note possible because that’s when Marvin Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up” was released. As soon as you hear the first few notes of the song from Gaye’s “Live at the London Palladium” album, the party is sure to get off to a good start.

11. “Outstanding” – The Gap Band

(Courtesy: The Gap Band / YouTube)

There’s no better way to describe this Gap Band song than by its title, “Outstanding.” The 1982 hit is considered one of the group’s signature songs. It reached number 1 on the U.S. R&B singles charts the following year.

10. “Soulja Boy Tell’em – Crank That” – Soulja Boy

(Courtesy: Soulja Boy / YouTube)

Nothing says cookout like a line dance and this was one of the more popular ones from 2007. That’s when Soulja Boy made his debut with this song and accompanying dance “Soulja Boy Tell’em – Crank That.” The No. 1 hit single later received a Grammy nomination.

9. “Wobble” – V.I.C.

(Courtesy: Warner Records / YouTube)

Calling all aunties to the dance floor. You’re guaranteed to hear the “Wobble” at every cookout, family reunion, graduation, and get-together. The song was released in 2008 but didn’t hit the charts for another three years, once the dance was created.

8. “Yeah!” – Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

(Courtesy: Usher / YouTube)

Usher’s “Yeah!” is the lead single off his “Confessions” album. What you might not know is that rapper Lil Jon coined a new style of music with this single called crunk&B, because this song incorporates crunk and R&B music. Usher recently performed the song at the Super Bowl with Lil Jon and Luda.

7. “Bam Bam” – Sister Nancy

(Courtesy: Sister Nancy / YouTube)

We had to include a little reggae on our list, and if you’re going to include a reggae song, include the one Billboard claims is a contender for the most sampled reggae song of all time.

6. “Real Love” – Mary J. Blige

(Courtesy: Mary J. Blige / YouTube)

The queen of hip-hop soul’s “Real Love” reminds us of baseball shirts and hats to the back. The song is the second single off of Mary J. Blige’s debut album, “What’s the 411?”.

5. “Where The Party At” – Jagged Edge featuring Nelly

(Courtesy: OfficialJaggedEdge / YouTube)

Jagged Edge will have us asking this question all summer long, “Where The Party At.” This song is Jagged Edge’s biggest hit, leading the group to a Grammy nomination in 2002.

4. “Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross

(Courtesy: Luther Vandross / YouTube)

The elders at the cookout will thank you for playing this classic. “Never Too Much” was written, produced, composed, and performed by the incomparable Luther Vandross and was the debut single off his album of the same name.

3. “Party” – Beyoncé featuring J. Cole

(Courtesy: Beyoncé / YouTube)

She goes by Cowboy Carter now, but back in the day, Beyoncé liked to “Party” and depending on the version you picked, the party included rappers Kanye West, Andre 3000, or J. Cole. You can find this hit on Bey’s fourth album, aptly titled “4.”

2. “Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly & Maze

(Courtesy: aft3rTh0ught / YouTube)

We know it’s a cookout but get your all-white outfit ready for this classic from Frankie Beverly and Maze. And make sure you know the steps to the electric slide. It’s the perfect dance for “Before I Let Go.” Beyoncé covered the song for her 2019 “Homecoming” album, but trust us, just stick to the original for the cookout.

1. “Summertime” – DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

(Courtesy: DJJazzyJeffVEVO / YouTube)

And finally….no cookout is complete without this summer, summer, summertime classic by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, aka WIll Smith. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sample from Kool & the Gang’s “Summer Madness.”

Did you like our cookout list? Did your favorite songs make the list? Let us know in the comments. And happy grilling.