Chris Brown gets stuck midair during New Jersey concert

Chris Brown was left hanging — literally — after a technical glitch had him suspended in midair during his concert in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday night.

In an X (Twitter) video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Brown is shown singing his hit single, “Under the Influence” while hooked up to wires at the Prudential Center in Newark. At one point during the performance, Brown got stuck, hanging above the stage while continuing to sing the song.

After being suspended for some time, Brown seemingly shouts at the tour workers off-mic to help get him down. The “No Guidance” singer, 35, continues to sing throughout the entire ordeal, while background dancers perform below him.

Chris Brown performs as part of his “Under The Influence” Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on Feb.11, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

The tour workers bring a ladder to the stage before Brown climbs down, exchanging words with one of the workers before finishing his performance. Although he appeared angry during the incident, Brown later poked fun at the mishap. At the end of the two-hour show, he told audiences that he was upset but “made light of the situation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During his “11:11 Tour” show, Brown moves through the air from the main stage to a smaller one in the middle of the venue where he typically sings hit songs like “Take You Down” and “Wet the Bed.” He usually dances and sings upside down during this particular part of the concert.

Recommended Stories

Brown, who launched his tour last week, performed hit songs like “Go Crazy,” “No Guidance,” “Loyal,” “She Ain’t You,” “With You” and his 2005 debut single “Run It!” during his Wednesday show, THR reported.

Arya Starr and Maeta are Brown’s opening acts on the tour. Next up, the “Look at Me Now” singer will perform two nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn before heading to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal. He will conclude his tour in Los Angeles in August with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena.