Watch: What you need to know about laser hair removal | Life Hacks

T

here are a lot of techniques to remove the hair on our face and body. Wax strips and shaving are done in the comfort of your home; procedures like laser hair removal require a professional. There are some myths about laser hair removal and darker skin tones, so Ginille Brown, nurse practitioner and owner of Ginelle Beauty Aesthetics, joins Life Hacks with Liana to break down the process, appropriate lasers for our skin tones, and more.

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.