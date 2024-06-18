Watch: How to manage and care for protective hairstyles | Life Hacks

Braids, twists, faux locs are some of the protective hairstyles we know and love. Larranisha Russell, a celebrity hairstylist, joins Life Hacks with Liana to share tips on managing and caring for protective styles.

Russell’s skills and creativity have allowed her to work with Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe, and Mary J. Blige. When searching for the right stylist for your hair needs, Russell suggests being mindful of the tension on your hair.

” There’s a lot of braiders out there, but not everyone cares about the hair.”

Check out the full video, and for more Life Hacks, click here.