Simone Biles cries over 2020 Olympics withdrawal in new docuseries trailer

Simone Biles is opening up about her life in a new Netflix docuseries.

“Simone Biles Rising” follows the gymnast as she prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, deals with the fallout after her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and gives a glimpse into her marriage with NFL player Jonathan Owens. Netflix released first look photos and a trailer for the four-part docuseries on Wednesday.

Biles gets emotional in the trailer, wiping away tears while speaking about her mental health and the “twisties” that led her to withdraw from competition four years ago.”

The 27-year-old revealed how she felt about documenting and sharing her life with the world.

“We are all the authors of our own journeys, and I am in a place in my life where I’m comfortable with who I am and what I’ve been through as an athlete, but most of all, as a person,” the Olympian said in a press release.

“Gymnastics is what I do but it’s not who I am, and I’m excited for people to see another side of me outside of competition. I know there are young girls out there who look to me for inspiration and are faced with similar challenges, and my hope is that this documentary helps to empower them to be true to who they are and never give up on their dreams.”

Katie Walsh, who directs the Netflix sports docuseries, called Biles a “once-in-a-generation athlete who has not only pushed the boundaries of gymnastics, but also redefined the meaning of success by putting her mental health above medals and titles.”

“While her athletic abilities are unmatched, it’s the human component to her story that I’m proud to share alongside the remarkable team at Religion of Sports,” the director added.

“Simone Biles Rising” will show how Biles “put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up,” according to the release.

“Simone Biles Rising” will be available to stream on on July 17. Check out the first look photos below, courtesy of Netflix.