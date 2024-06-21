Boston teenager goes viral for crocheting her own Zendaya-inspired prom dress

Sarah Akinbuwa stunned social media by crocheting her own prom dress for just $60, a rendition of a designer gown seen on Zendaya. 

Sarah Akinbuwa (left) wears the rose-embellished prom dress she crocheted that was inspired by the gown that Zendaya (right) chose for the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. (Photos: courtesy of Sarah Akinbuwa and Getty Images)

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade … or, in this case, a custom prom dress. This week, high schooler Sarah Akinbuwa went viral for making her own crocheted rendition of a custom pink Valentino Haute Couture gown seen on Zendaya — for just $60. 

Inspired by the rosy gown Zendaya wore on the red carpet of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Akinbuwa decided to use her crocheting talents to create her own prom dress. In an interview with People magazine, she explained that the project began when she was invited to someone else’s prom with only four days’ notice. 

“I had to make a dress by hand,” Akinbuwa told the publication. 

Documenting the entire process on TikTok, the 18-year-old crocheted 100 roses by hand in two days. The following day, she crocheted the floor-length strapless gown and it wasn’t until prom day that the entire look came together, as she added the roses to the train and rhinestones to the bodice. In addition to crocheting the Zendaya-inspired gown, Akinbuwa also handmade a matching pink purse. 
Just as Akinbuwa was “obsessed” with her prom look, onlookers were fascinated by the crochet gown. In a video taken in a women’s restroom, bystanders showered the teen in compliments.

Sarah Akinbuwa’s handmade Zendaya-inspired prom dress (Photo courtesy of Sarah Akinbuwa)

“Oh my god…gorgeous,” one woman is heard saying in the background after learning that she made the dress herself. “You are unbelievable! You better win a prize or something for that.” 

“I was overwhelmed with compliments,” she captioned the TikTok post.“This is the best part of crocheting [for real].”

The outpouring of love continued on social media as millions of users praised Akinbuwa for her talent and dedication. 

“You did such an amazing job. [You’re] a very talented young woman and I hope your talent takes you far,” one user commented. 

Another commenter added: “Wow…absolutely amazing work. You look so gorgeous. I pray this grows into a…successful business one day. Fashion line in your future.” 

While this is the teen’s first viral moment, it is far from her first crochet project. Akinbuwa’s social media pages (@that_crochet_gurl00) on Instagram and TikTok showcase a variety of crochet pieces made by the teenager. 

“I’ve been crocheting since I was 12,” she said, explaining how she’s made custom orders for her family and friends over the years. Understanding that the sky is the limit, the 18-year-old says she is committed to becoming a fashion designer in the future. 

As the teen wrote in her Instagram caption, “[oh] to be young, gifted and Black.” 

