Black stars shone brightly on the 29th SAG Awards red carpet

From citrusy hues to sea-inspired details, Black Hollywood brought both star power and a new season of style to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

If the Academy Awards is historically the belle of the ball that is awards season, then the SAG Awards may be its less popular, but arguably much cooler, little sister. Just ask a TV or film actor: When it comes to recognition of one’s work, the Oscar may be the industry pinnacle, but being chosen by one’s professional peers to receive a Screen Actors Guild award is often the sweetest — and most telling — reward.

Generally, the SAG Awards offer a tease of what talents and projects might triumph on Oscar night. Similarly, it’s yet another opportunity for the season’s nominees to show up and show out for each other on the event’s red carpet. While for television stars, the SAG Awards are typically the last major awards red carpet until September’s Emmy Awards, for those in film, it is yet another chance to ramp up the glamour to the Academy Awards, taking place this year on Sunday, March 12.

From left: Niecy Nash-Betts, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As if ushering in the sunshine, Black stars brought vibrance to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, most notably via the citron yellow chosen by three of the night’s nominees. Niecy Nash-Betts (in Vera Wang), Viola Davis (in Valentino) and Angela Bassett (in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture) all wore the highlighter yellow hue, setting off their brown skin to glowing perfection.

For Zendaya and stylist Law Roach, spring came early; the perennial red carpet star wore a petal pink satin strapless gown by Valentino Haute Couture, adorned with hundreds of handcrafted roses on its skirt and train. And, just as at Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards, Zendaya treated fans to a second look, donning a black-and-pastel colorblocked strapless silk gown by Giorgio Armani Prive to take the stage as a presenter. Nominated for “Euphoria,” Zendaya’s bobbed haircut, which made headlines in December, proved to have launched a trend, as many fellow celebs debuted similar looks on Sunday.

“Till” star Danielle Deadwyler also leaned into spring, wearing a silver and coral sequined gown with a petal-like scallop-tiered skirt by Louis Vuitton. And as we eagerly await the premiere of the live-action reboot of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey, sea-inspired motifs also abounded; the bodice of Quinta Brunson’s beaded black-and-white Jean-Louis Sabaji gown was shaped like a seashell, while Angela Bassett nodded to the underwater world in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with a clutch crafted in the shape of a conch shell.

What other stars made the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet a success? Check out our gallery below to see how Black Hollywood turned out to recognize their peers.

