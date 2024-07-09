Denzel Washington goes to battle in new ‘Gladiator II’ trailer

Denzel Washington is ready for his Ancient Rome debut in a new trailer for “Gladiator II.”

The 69-year-old Oscar winner stars as Macrinus, a power broker who keeps a stable of gladiators, in the “Gladiator” sequel, which hits theaters on Nov. 22. “Gladiator II,” directed by Ridley Scott, “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome,” according to the official synopsis, per a press release.

“Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist,” the synopsis reads. “With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

In the “Gladiator II” trailer, Washington is seen laughing his signature laugh and telling Mescal’s Lucius that he will be his “instrument.”

“Did you hear that crowd?” Washington continues in a voiceover as a montage of scenes flash by. “The greatest temple Rome ever built. The Colosseum. Because this is what they believe in — power.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Scott described Washington’s character as an “arms dealer who supplies food for the armies in Europe, supplies wine and oil, makes steel, makes spears, weapons, cannons, and catapults.”

“So he is a very wealthy man,” the director said of Washington’s Macrinus. “Instead of having a stable of racehorses, he has a stable of gladiators. He’s beautiful. He drives a golden Ferrari. I got him a gold-plated chariot.”

“To the guys who fight in the arena I guess he’s pretty f–king cruel,” Scott added.

In another clip from the trailer, Washington asks Mescal’s Lucius, “Whose head can I give you that would satisfy this fury?”

“The entire Roman army’s,” Mescal responds, to which Washington says, “Too much,” with a smile.

“Rome must fall. I need to only give it a push,” Washington concludes.

Check out the trailer below: