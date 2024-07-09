Shaboozey makes history with No. 1 song ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Shaboozey is officially the No. 1 artist in the country.

The singer’s country single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The song, which interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 hit “Tipsy,” is “the first song by Black male artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts,” according to Variety.

Shaboozey joins Beyoncé as a history-maker on the charts as “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” succeeded Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” as No. 1 on the Hot Country chart. It is the first time in history that two Black artists have consecutively held the No. 1 position and led the chart back-to-back, according to Billboard.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is the lead single from Shaboozey’s album ‘Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,’ which he told Billboard was “a little bit of this genre that even ‘Cowboy Carter’ created, just a bit of everything. A lot of country, but some hip-hop moments on there, too. But a lot of my personal story and journey.”

Shaboozey performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) –

Shaboozey was featured on two “Cowboy Carter” tracks, “Spaghettii” with Linda Martell and “Sweet * Honey * Buckiin’.” The rapper gushed about working with Queen Bey in an April interview with Billboard, saying that the creative process was “all collaborative.”

“Everyone’s working at the same time and different rooms and I came in a couple of days and recorded some parts. [Beyoncé] heard them later and liked them,” Shaboozey shared at the time. “It’s cool how you don’t know until the last moment if your part made it or not. We were waiting up until 9 p.m. PT [on album release day] to know if we made the cut.”

Shaboozey shared that this is how Beyoncé “likes to put things together,” by “taking different parts of different things and different bridges, always experimenting with the sound.”

“It feels awesome,” he concluded. “It feels great for someone like her to enter the space that me and a few others have just been building on and creating from for a long time. It’s just amazing. We’re so happy to have such a powerhouse of an artist that chose to take this journey to country, so it’s amazing to be a part of that.”