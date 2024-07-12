Anthony Mackie stars alongside Harrison Ford in new ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

Anthony Mackie is once again ready to save the world in the new trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World.”

The 45-year-old actor stars as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America following Chris Evans’ departure, in a teaser trailer that Marvel Studios released on Friday. Mackie appears alongside Harrison Ford, who takes over the role of U.S. President Thaddeus Ross from William Hurt after his death in 2022. “Captain America: Brave New World” is “the fourth installment of the Cap’s franchise” and the first since Evans’ appearance as Steve Rogers in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” according to Deadline.

In the trailer, President Ross recruits Mackie’s Wilson to take over Captain America’s role and work as a U.S. agent. Wilson “must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red,” according to the official synopsis per The Wrap.

An all-star cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson join Mackie and Ford in the upcoming film with Julius Onah directing and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore producing. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers, per The Wrap.

Mackie chatted with Entertainment Weekly about the film in April, saying that it “made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and s—.”

“Even though I’ve been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie,” Mackie shared at the time. “This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’”

“Captain America: Brave New World” hits theaters nationwide on Feb. 14, 2025.