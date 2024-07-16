Jumping into Prime Day 2024? Black-owned brands are delivering some great deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, now through July 17, and the company is promoting deals on several Black-owned brands from its Buy Black Store.

Among the many offerings is Elle Olivia, an apparel company dedicated to inspiring mothers and daughters with messages of hope, launched with a very special inspiration of its own. Its founder conceived the brand after dealing with stereotypes and biases too often experienced by Black mothers in hospital settings when her daughter was diagnosed in utero with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

“‘Are you on WIC? Are you married? Are you on food stamps?’ Just the disparities that they place us to be in,” Marty McDonald told theGrio, recalling undignified questions she was asked at every stage as she progressed through her birth plan and eventually gave birth to her child. “And I had to learn very quickly, as a new mom with a baby who was in the NICU that was fighting for her life, that I had to pull up and advocate.”

Months later, noticing a similar disparity in the infant and children’s market for apparel uplifting Black and brown children, she set out to create her brand. Two years later, Elle Olivia, named for her daughter, can be found in major retailers like Target and Amazon, highlighting young Black joy and cultural beauty.

“I was so keen on making sure that I showcase this brown skin and these different variations of hairstyles because that’s who we are,” she said. “If we could get into the core of toddlers and letting them know that anything is possible at an early age by the affirmations we say to them, by the representation that we showcase to them, you better believe that they’re going to be a force when they’re much older.”

Photo: Marty McDonald, right, and daughter ElleOlivia (Courtesy of Elle Olivia) –

Similarly, McDonald’s young business is becoming a force in the children’s apparel market. She credits Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which supports Black-owned businesses by offering resources to help them scale on its storefront, as being “a huge advocate in helping us bring this exclusive collection to life.”

As shoppers will hopefully indulge in her collection this Prime Day, McDonald says she’s also looking forward to supporting other Black brands on sale like Black Girl Sunscreen and haircare line Camille Rose. “We’re not shopping Black for just Black History Month or anything like that,” she noted. “In our household, it’s a 360º; we’re Black all year long.”

A few more rare deals are in store for those hoping to buy Black this Prime Day. For women looking to care for their hair, Donna’s Recipe by Tabitha Brown currently offers vegan biotin hair gummies for $19.56, a 22% discount. For those looking for a topical hair product, Sunny Isle has a castor oil mousse for wrapping, setting and twisting your hair; it’s $6.39, 29% off its original price. Additionally, both Carol’s Daughter and Mielle Organics are offering deep discounts on some of their most beloved products.

With summertime upon us, having radiant skin is a priority—and can be given a boost with Flora and Noor’s Vitamin C and Niacinamide Super Glow Moisturizer. Formulated for all skin types and genders, it is available for $27.20, a 20% discount from its standard price. Similarly, you can score Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Elixir SPF 30 Facial Glow Oil for 18% off at $18. And to relieve irritated skin, Chamuel’s Tea Tree Balm can help; for Prime Day, the brand is offering a deal of 31% off. Lovers of Ami Colé can snag the brand’s versatile Desert Date Cream Multistick Lip and Cheek Tint for $18, a 20% discount.

If you enjoy testing your knowledge of gospel music trivia, Lyrically Correct: The Revival Gospel Music Trivia Card Game is currently $19.98, a 20% discount. Deals like these and more are readily accessible in Amazon’s Buy Black storefront, where Prime Day deals are clearly marked. To further support Black businesses on Amazon, shoppers are encouraged to consistently review their preferred brands for additional discounts during the two-day shopping event.

However, while Amazon Prime Day presents opportunities for shoppers, it can also be an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of those looking for deals. If you’re thinking about trying an unfamiliar brand, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises shoppers to “check customer reviews of the product(s) you’re interested in purchasing, and do some research on the retailer.”

Still, Prime Day is a prime opportunity to try out burgeoning Black-owned brands like Elle Olivia. When asked what she hopes people feel when wearing her apparel, McDonald simply responded: “The initial feeling is a sense of representation … A sense that you can finally be seen.”