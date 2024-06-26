A new book will bring ‘The Shop’ to your coffee table, with a foreword by LeBron James

Fans of the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-led vehicle “The Shop” can soon bring a new piece of the acclaimed series and brand home with them. On Sept. 17, a coffee table book titled “The Shop: Where Culture Shapes Up” will hit bookshelves. Boasting “never-before-seen photos, behind-the-scenes stories and insights and reflections from the show’s hosts and guests,” notably, the book will open with a foreword by James himself.

“The Shop isn’t just about people talking to each other. It’s deeper,” writes James, according to People magazine. “It’s about the things that shape us, the battles we fight and the journey we’re all on … Over the years, we’ve peeled back the curtain, showing the world that athletes, artists and entertainers are more than sound bites.”

Written by Ernest Wilkins, “The Shop: Where Culture Shapes Up” is inspired by the Emmy-winning series co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims and executive-produced by James and Carter’s The SpringHill Company. Published by Insight Editions, the 224-page book promises to give readers a deeper perspective into the “real and unfiltered” Black barbershop-inspired discussions that fuel the long-running series, now in its seventh season and streaming on YouTube.

“We’ve always viewed ‘The Shop’ as more than a show. ‘The Shop’ has become a community empowerment platform,” Rivera told People. “This book features quotes and photography from some of the most iconic artists, athletes and entertainers in a real and unfiltered way you’ve come to expect inside ‘The Shop.’”

“We are honored to be selected by ‘The Shop’ team to bring the authentic and genuine conversations from the series into the hands of readers,” said Mike Degler, publishing director of Insight Editions “Our goal with this book was to inspire readers to think differently and use conversations from the global, influential figures featured in this book to impact their communities positively.”

Fans of the brand can dig into the conversations when “The Shop: Where Culture Shapes Up” hits bookstores and sellers in September. Preorders are available now.