Isabella Strahan dances her way to completing chemo

Isabella Strahan has got happy feet. The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan, who has been documenting her journey through treatment of a malignant brain tumor, just completed chemotherapy.

On Saturday, June 8, the University of Southern California student posted a video of her dancing with her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, on TikTok as she announced the milestone in a text overlay. The song “Let Em’ Know” by Bryson Tiller played in the background.

Isabella captioned the video, “Did it,” a play on the lyrics of the popular song (“It’s about time I do it”).

Isabella reached this crucial step in her journey six months after first announcing she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. Though rare at her age, medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumor found predominantly in the cerebella of children. At the time, Isabella underwent emergency surgery to have the tumor removed one day before her 19th birthday.

“It’s been rough. It’s been challenging and very hard, but I know I’ll get through it,” Isabella said soon after her diagnosis during an interview with “Good Morning America” alongside her father.

Since then, the model has kept followers updated by documenting her treatment and healing journey in a YouTube series and through her social media. On YouTube, she’s taken viewers behind the scenes of her everyday routine, while other posts give her personal spin on viral social media trends. Before her latest update, Isabella posted a TikTok using audio from Salma Hayek’s interview at the Time 100 Gala in April 2023.

“What’s the most expensive thing you’re wearing?” an interviewer asked Hayek in the clip.

“Probably my brain,” the actress answered.

In her take on the trend, Isabella posted a photo of herself with her formerly long curly hair as the interviewer asked the question, followed by a teary-eyed photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with bandages wrapped around her head as Hayek said, “Probably my brain.”

“This photo gets me every time,” she captioned the post.

In the video’s comments, she teased, “I like to be the most expensive child, obviously.”

Following this stage of her treatment, what’s next for Isabella remains to be seen. The teen has stated her desire to return to modeling, college, and her young adult life. Many who complete chemotherapy progress to follow-up treatment and care before eventually returning to normal life.

When she first started the process, she told “Good Morning America” she was “very excited for this whole process to wrap.”