Isabella Strahan responds to concerned fans and provides update on her cancer treatment and recovery

Isabella Strahan is “feeling” as she spends time at home between chemotherapy appointments.

In the latest installment of her YouTube series, posted Wednesday, Strahan gave viewers a peek of everyday life at home in New York City.

The college student and daughter of “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan is in good spirits during her new installment, beginning with a surprise visit by her twin sister, Sophia.

“Oh my gosh! I’m getting so many surprises! This is why you wouldn’t answer my calls,” Isabella said, bursting into happy tears while embracing her sister, who’s away attending Duke University. Sophia explained that she ignored the calls to pull off the surprise.

“I was on the plane, and I’m like, she won’t stop FaceTiming me; this is not the time,” Sophia said through laughter before hugging Isabella and expressing love.

The video, filmed and edited by Sophia, intercuts scenes from recent moments at home, including Isabella presenting her medicine and tea station, lounging in her bedroom, receiving treatment and more. Isabella smiles throughout the vlog, laughing and making jokes while she takes it all in stride.

During one scene in their living room, Isabella rattled off her agenda for the day, which included several doctor appointments. When her driver asks how Isabella’s feeling, there’s a simple response: “I’m feeling.”

Isabella has documented her journey on YouTube since October 2023, when she underwent emergency surgery to remove a large malignant tumor (medulloblastoma) in her cerebellum. In the intervening months, she’s grown a following of supportive fans, evidenced by comments that provide encouragement, solidarity and even check-ins from time to time.

Isabella’s latest vlog happened to arrive days after a follower left a comment asking if she’s alive. She responded via a TikTok video that showed her dancing to rapper Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexyy.”

Sophia replied in the vlog’s comments section, writing that her sister is “Better than ever.”

Isabella added, “Not going anywhere.”