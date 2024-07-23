Snoop Dogg will carry Olympic torch ahead of Paris opening ceremony

Snoop Dogg has expanded his 2024 Summer Olympic duties to include torchbearer.

The 52-year-old rapper will carry the Olympic flame through the neighborhood of Saint-Denis in Paris on Friday, according to the city’s Mayor Mathieu Hanotin, who announced the news.

“Saint-Denis, the final stop before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame,” Hanotin wrote on X (Twitter) on Tuesday.

Snoop shared his excitement over the news on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article announcement with the caption, “U gots to do it!! Will u be watchin?? #FollowTheDogg #ParisOlympics @nbcolympics @nbcsports.”

Snoop Dogg learns about the pole vault on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) –

French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar will join Snoop, along with several others, according to NBC News. The rapper will “mark the 67th leg of the flame’s journey,” which began in April “at the site of ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Games,” NBC reported. The carrying of the torch symbolizes “peace and friendship among nations since antiquity,” according to The International Olympic Committee.

Snoop will have a very active presence at the Paris Olympics this year. In addition to his torchbearer duties, the “What’s My Name?” rapper will also serve as a special NBC Olympics correspondent at the Games, where he will “speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico, attend competition, visit with athletes and their friends and families, and explore city landmarks,” per NBC.

Snoop said in a NBC Sports press release that he “grew up watching the Olympics” and is “thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.”

“It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” the rapper said about the reporting gig, which will air on the primetime show on NBC and Peacock. “It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop previously hosted the 2021 Olympics Peacock show “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.” The Paris Olympic Games open on Friday, July 26.