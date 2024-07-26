Black celebs add star power to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, stars like Angel Reese, Zendaya, Snoop Dogg and more gather to celebrate the start of the international sporting event.

Jul 26, 2024
Olympics, Black stars at the Olympics, Paris Olympics 2024, 2024 Paris Olympics, celebrities Paris Olympics, what celebrities are at the Paris Olympics?, Snoop Dogg Olympics, Pharell Williams Olympics, who were the Olympic torch bearers? theGrio.com
US rapper, artist and designer Pharell Williams during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, on July 26 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images)

The Olympics have officially taken over the streets of Paris — and like the athletes competing, celebrities, especially Black celebrities, are gathering to celebrate the international sporting event. While most stars plan to sit on the sidelines, Snoop Dogg helped kick off the 2024 Games by lighting the Olympic torch.  

“This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world,” the rapper said, per People magazine. “At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this. I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.”

At the time, the rapper and NBC Olympics correspondent promised to be on his “best behavior” as the torch bearer. On July 26, Snoop Dogg stayed true to his Californian roots as he smilingly danced and seemingly “Crip-walked” through the streets of Paris while holding the torch. Snoop later passed the torch to fellow musician and Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams, who then passed it to the Olympic Keeper of the Flame. 

These unapologetically Black moments could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come in this year’s Olympics. Between Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s lit torch-bearing and LeBron James and Coco Gauff’s appointments as flag bearers, Team USA seems to be embracing Black excellence this year. In addition to the Black talent competing, this year’s celebrity Olympic fans appear to be just as Black. Ahead of the opening ceremony, Louis Vuitton co-hosted a star-studded prelude to the Olympic event, celebrating sports, culture, music, fashion, and art. From LeBron James to Zendaya to Angel Reese, check out these Black celebs on hand to celebrate the kick-off of the Paris Olympics. 

Zendaya

Zendaya attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Jimmy Akingbola

Jimmy Akingbola attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Angel Reese

Angel Reese attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Serena Williams

Serena Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Bianca Winslow and Lanny Smith

Bianca Winslow and Lanny Smith attend ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

LeBron James

LeBron James attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Ibrahim Kamara

Ibrahim Kamara attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Omar Sy

Omar Sy attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Jennifer Mboyo

Jennifer Mboyo Bonsenge aka Jeny BSG attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Zackary Momoh

Zackary Momoh attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee

(L-R) Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee attend ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Karen Bass

Karen Bass attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Tyla

Tyla attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Tavares Strachan

Tavares Strachan attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Colette Kanza

Colette Kanza arrives at ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

