Black celebs add star power to the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympics have officially taken over the streets of Paris — and like the athletes competing, celebrities, especially Black celebrities, are gathering to celebrate the international sporting event. While most stars plan to sit on the sidelines, Snoop Dogg helped kick off the 2024 Games by lighting the Olympic torch.
“This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world,” the rapper said, per People magazine. “At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this. I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.”
At the time, the rapper and NBC Olympics correspondent promised to be on his “best behavior” as the torch bearer. On July 26, Snoop Dogg stayed true to his Californian roots as he smilingly danced and seemingly “Crip-walked” through the streets of Paris while holding the torch. Snoop later passed the torch to fellow musician and Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams, who then passed it to the Olympic Keeper of the Flame.
These unapologetically Black moments could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come in this year’s Olympics. Between Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s lit torch-bearing and LeBron James and Coco Gauff’s appointments as flag bearers, Team USA seems to be embracing Black excellence this year. In addition to the Black talent competing, this year’s celebrity Olympic fans appear to be just as Black. Ahead of the opening ceremony, Louis Vuitton co-hosted a star-studded prelude to the Olympic event, celebrating sports, culture, music, fashion, and art. From LeBron James to Zendaya to Angel Reese, check out these Black celebs on hand to celebrate the kick-off of the Paris Olympics.
Zendaya
Zendaya attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Jimmy Akingbola
Jimmy Akingbola attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Angel Reese
Angel Reese attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Serena Williams
Serena Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Bianca Winslow and Lanny Smith
Bianca Winslow and Lanny Smith attend ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
LeBron James
LeBron James attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Ibrahim Kamara
Ibrahim Kamara attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Scott Evans
Scott Evans attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Pat McGrath
Pat McGrath attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Omar Sy
Omar Sy attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Jennifer Mboyo
Jennifer Mboyo Bonsenge aka Jeny BSG attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Zackary Momoh
Zackary Momoh attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee
(L-R) Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee attend ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Karen Bass
Karen Bass attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Tyla
Tyla attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Tavares Strachan
Tavares Strachan attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Colette Kanza
Colette Kanza arrives at ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Zendaya
Zendaya attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)