Flavor Flav puts in his bid to represent Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics

While athletes around the world are reveling over their performance at the 2024 Olympics, Flavor Flav has his eyes set on participating in the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games. After sponsoring Team USA’s women’s water polo team in Paris, the Public Enemy frontman hopes to join athletes on the Olympic stage as a torchbearer.

During an appearance on the “Potlickin’” podcast hosted by former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, agent Doug Hendrickson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the rapper revealed that he’s taken the necessary steps to be considered for the role.

“Guess what? I got a feeling I might be one of them,” he teased. “I put my bid in already. I said, ‘If Snoop can carry the torch in Paris — come on, man — Flav can carry that bad boy in L.A.,’ and Snoop did a fantastic job, man.”

This year, in addition to serving as NBC’s Olympics correspondent, Snoop Dogg was selected to be one of the U.S. torchbearers ahead of the Paris opening ceremony. Staying true to his California roots, the rapper captivated fans as he smiled and seemingly crip-walked through the streets of Paris with the Olympic torch.

“He rocked,” Flavor Flav said of his fellow rapper. “They did pay him a half-a-million a day; Snoop got a nice payday out there. Besides the payday, he did a good job and I know that man had a lot of fun out there. Mad big ups to you, Snoop.”

Just as Snoop Dogg entertained viewers with his personality and enthusiastic support of athletes, Flavor Flav captivated audiences in his own way. Proving himself to be an advocate for women in sports, the Public Enemy star made headlines for the financial support he offered athletes struggling to fund their sports careers. When he learned that members of the U.S. water polo team often juggle multiple jobs to stay afloat, Flavor Flav committed $1,000 to each teammate and a cruise for the team. Similarly, the rapper teamed up with Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, to help Team USA discus thrower Veronica Fraley pay her rent.

“These women out here… the women’s water polo team, they out there bustin’ their butt to make the United States look good,” he said in an interview about his sponsorship of the water polo team. “And they chasin’ this dream, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Witnessing these athletes chase their dreams live from Paris was a “dream come true,” the rapper explained.



“I ain’t going to lie, man. The Super Bowl…it’s exciting going to the Super Bowl, but this was a little bit more exciting,” Flavor Flav added, per People magazine. “It’s like, wow, I’m finally here, and I’m finally getting to really experience and see this in real life with my own eyes, and being in that moment.”