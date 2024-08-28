Black Paralympian Nicky Nieves serves as a Team USA flagbearer for the Paralympics opening ceremony

Team USA’s sitting volleyball player, Nicky Nieves, represents Team USA as a flagbearer in the 2024 Paralympic ceremony on Aug. 28.

Haniyah Philogene
Aug 28, 2024
Nicky Nieves Paralympics, Nicky Nieves flag bearer, Nicky Nieves sitting volleyball, What does Paralympic mean?, 2024 paralympics, 2024 paralympics Nicky Nieves, 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony, Paris paralympics opening ceremony, Nicky Nieves opening ceremony, Nicky Nieves Paris Paralympics theGrio.com
Sitting Volleyball athlete Nicky Nieves poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2024 Olympic Games may be over, but the streets of Paris are still buzzing as fans from around the world gear up for the 2024 Paralympic Games. August 28 marks the beginning of this year’s competition for athletes with disabilities.

To kick off the international sporting event, Team USA selected sitting volleyball player Nicky Nieves and wheelchair basketball player Steve Serio to wave the nation’s flag during the opening ceremony. 

​“Being the flagbearer for Team USA means that all of my hard work was not in vain,” Nieves said in a statement. “I get to represent the country that made me who I am, with the best-of-the-best U.S. athletes by my side.”

Following the official announcement, Team USA shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of Nieves receiving the news about her flagbearer nomination. Surrounded by her teammates, the Paralympian was in “pure shock” learning about her new role. 

“I want to say thank you guys because it’s been a hard, long journey, literally coming from Tokyo until now. When I rep this flag, it’s, you know, for our country stuff, but mostly for you guys because you’ve held my hand and you’ve kept me,” she told her team in the video. “I’m ready to rock and roll and bring home another gold.” 

“We nominated Nicky because she’s spent countless hours on boards, in training, and working to improve Paralympic sport for the next generation of athletes,” her nominating teammate Katie Holloway-Bridge explained. “Nicky’s energy is electric on the court, but her impact reaches so far beyond that. Her work as an advocate has advanced not only the sport of sitting volleyball, but the entire Paralympic movement.”

Recommended Stories

Sports

Black Paralympian Nicky Nieves serves as a Team USA flagbearer for the Paralympics opening ceremony

Education

Edwin Moses documentary to debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater, Morehouse College

Entertainment

Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

Sports

Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

Sports

Al Attles, one of NBA’s first Black head coaches who led Warriors to 1975 title, dies at 87

Sports

Barry Bonds enters Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame at peace with legacy

Entertainment

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is the freak show we wish we could ignore but can’t

HBCU

Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

During the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio, Nieves was a key player in helping Team USA secure its first gold medal in sitting volleyball. After not being able to play in the 2020 Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2024 flag bearer says “Paris 2024 is her redemption year.” Aligning with Nieves’ hopes to make history for Team USA with a third consecutive gold medal, the Paris Paralympics ceremony is making history as it will take place outside the confines of a traditional stadium.

“To ensure that the spotlight is firmly on the achievements of the Paralympic athletes, the values that they embody and the emotions that they inspire in us, Paris 2024 wanted to offer them a groundbreaking showcase by organizing the first Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony outside the confines of a stadium,” Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, explained about the ceremony venues, Paris’ Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées. 

“ Looking beyond this exceptional setting offered for the leading athletes and spectators from around the world, this ceremony at the heart of the city is a strong symbol illustrating our ambition to capitalize on our country hosting its first-ever Paralympic Games to position the issue of inclusion for people with disabilities at the heart of our society,” he added.

Beyond her life as an athlete, Nieves describes herself as “a Black Puerto Rican Jesus-lovin’ girly from New York, and seasoned in Florida.” According to her Team USA biography, she was born without a left hand. Though doctors could not confirm the reason for her disability, Nieves did not let that stop her from learning to play the piano and playing sports like volleyball, track and field, and cheerleading as a child. 

In an Instagram caption reintroducing herself to new followers, the gold medalist reveals that she is also “a baby therapist completing my masters in Clinical Mental Health, and advocate for mental health in the sports space.” In 2018, Nieves founded Limitless People, a nonprofit organization on a mission to create inclusive spaces for people to play volleyball regardless of money, race, physical ability and gender. 

“Not everyone has the opportunity or the resources to go out and learn a new sport. Not everyone has the opportunity to build friendships with like-minded, or “like-limbed” individuals as I have been. Thus, the idea of a nonprofit aimed to provide volleyball opportunities was born,” Nieves said on the nonprofit’s website. “If I can impact just one life, give at least one individual a good time, a little confidence in the sport and in self, and a memory to last a lifetime, I know I am fulfilling my purpose.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

By TheGrio

For the first time, my son is starting a school year without his best friends

For the first time, my son is starting a school year without his best friends

By TheGrio

Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored at 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored at 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

By TheGrio

Olympians Noah Lyles and girlfriend Junelle Bromfield reveal how they support each other on and off the track

Olympians Noah Lyles and girlfriend Junelle Bromfield reveal how they support each other on and off the track

By TheGrio

Simone Biles steps into her beauty influencer era, unpacking her unapologetic relationship with her hair

Simone Biles steps into her beauty influencer era, unpacking her unapologetic relationship with her hair

By TheGrio

Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

By TheGrio