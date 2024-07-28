Watch: DNC co-chair breaks down what to expect with Harris nomination

On “The Hill with April Ryan,” Leah Daughtry, co-chair of the DNC rules committee, explains how the Democratic National Convention will go with a new presumptive nominee.

Jul 28, 2024

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19, where the DNC will coronate presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. For this week’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” Leah Daughtry, co-chair of the DNC rules committee, breaks down what we should expect during the four-day convention as momentum builds for Harris‘s bid for the Oval Office. Before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, he secured more than 3,900 delegates. Within days, Harris earned enough of those delegates to receive the nomination. On Aug. 22, Harris is expected to receive the nomination for the Democratic Party, capped off by an acceptance speech at the convention held at the United Center. At 59, Harris will make history as the first Black woman to receive a major party presidential nominee.

