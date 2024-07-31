Watch: Tips for writing a cover letter | Life Hacks

Sophia Ottey, a career coach and founder of OSPP Resume Writing, returns to “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss tips for writing a cover letter.

“I always like to tell people it’s better to have a cover letter than not have one because you still want to make sure you can submit to those applications that are asking for someone to have a cover letter,” Ottey tells theGrio.

“Make sure [your cover letter] is in target with your industry,” Ottey continues. “You don’t want to highlight irrelevant information. Make sure it applies.“

