Watch: Tips for writing a cover letter | Life Hacks

Sophia Ottey, founder of OSPP Resume Writing, returns to "Life Hacks with Liana" to discuss writing cover letters.

Jul 31, 2024

Sophia Ottey, a career coach and founder of OSPP Resume Writing, returns to “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss tips for writing a cover letter.

“I always like to tell people it’s better to have a cover letter than not have one because you still want to make sure you can submit to those applications that are asking for someone to have a cover letter,” Ottey tells theGrio.

“Make sure [your cover letter] is in target with your industry,” Ottey continues. “You don’t want to highlight irrelevant information. Make sure it applies.

Check out the full video, and for more Life Hacks, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE